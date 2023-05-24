Kay Matthews, 75, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Marquand. She was born August 22, 1947 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Paul A. and Lillie M. (Mills) Matthews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents.

Kay is survived by her brother Paul Ray (Dorothy) Matthews of Lawrence Kansas; sisters Sue Matthews and Bev. (Les) Bequette, both of Marquand; nephews and neices Eric (Tracy) Matthews of Lawrence, KS, Michael (Elizabeth) Matthews of Durham NC., Sarah (Tyler) Hale of Marquand, and Rachel (Ryan) Lowe of Nashville, TN; great nephews and nieces Alexander Matthews, Elisa Hale, William Matthews, Henry Matthews, Graylynn Lowe and Hollis Hale.

Many other friends and loved ones mourn her passing.

Kay was a member of Union Light FWB Church. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, plastic canvas, and spending time with loved ones.