Kayda Sue Thompson, 71, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born April 6, 1950 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of Roger and Rosemary (Gullic) Kelley.

Kayda was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law John Jones and Gene Kemp.

Kayda is survived by her son Adam Wayne Thompson (April) of Fredericktown; sisters Karen Jones of Farmington and Kathy Kemp of Garden Grove, California; and grandsons Hayden Wayne Thompson and Wade Dawson Thompson.

Prior to taking over the family business at Kelley’s Jewelry after the death of her father, Kayda worked with mosaics, which included helping to design and install several things at the St. Louis Cathedral as well as the alter at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

Kayda was a 53-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a Coca Cola collector. She enjoyed cross stitching, spending time with family, her Nu Zeta Sorority sisters, watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball and working on jewelry.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Pastor Bill Wright officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

