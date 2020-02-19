Keith Ira Dill Sr., 50, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born December 28, 1969 in Cadillac, Michigan, the son of James and Geraldine Dill.

Keith was preceded in death by his best friend and mother of four of his children Misty Dill.

Keith is survived by his parents; sons Keith Dill Jr. and Adam Dill; daughters Ashley (Thomas) Boone, Morgan (Thomas) Muldowney, Winter (Dylan Gonzales) Dill, and Samantha Garza; brother Jim (Candy) Dill; sisters Bambi (Tim) Spink and Heidi (Lee) Smith; and four grandchildren.

Keith was of the Christian Faith and attended Calvary Church. He enjoyed watching TV, anime, building, playing with grandkids, camping, and playing pranks.

Funeral services were Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was held in Walker Memorial Cemetery.

