× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Darrell Stamper II, 55, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born February 9, 1965 in Cook County, Illinois, the son of Kelly Stamper and Patricia (Trull) (Richard) Shoemaker.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father Kelly Stamper.

Kelly is survived by his parents Richard and Patricia Shoemaker; sons Caleb Stamper and Kory Stamper, both of Thibodaux, Louisiana; daughter Jessie Stamper of Thibodaux; sisters Deborah (Tracy) Kelly of Fredericktown, Tracy Boykin of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer (David) Stamp, Laura (Alan) Shetley, both of Fredericktown and Tina (Jason) Gipson of Ashland, Mo.

Kelly loved his Harley Davidson and riding. He also enjoyed growing flowers and plants. He loved people and helping others, and was an awesome cook.

Funeral services were Monday, August 24, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Stamper, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.