Kelly Darrell Stamper II
Kelly Darrell Stamper II, 55, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born February 9, 1965 in Cook County, Illinois, the son of Kelly Stamper and Patricia (Trull) (Richard) Shoemaker.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father Kelly Stamper.

Kelly is survived by his parents Richard and Patricia Shoemaker; sons Caleb Stamper and Kory Stamper, both of Thibodaux, Louisiana; daughter Jessie Stamper of Thibodaux; sisters Deborah (Tracy) Kelly of Fredericktown, Tracy Boykin of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer (David) Stamp, Laura (Alan) Shetley, both of Fredericktown and Tina (Jason) Gipson of Ashland, Mo.

Kelly loved his Harley Davidson and riding. He also enjoyed growing flowers and plants. He loved people and helping others, and was an awesome cook.

Funeral services were Monday, August 24, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery.

