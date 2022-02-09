 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kelly Mae Hornbostel

  • 0
Obits

Kelly Mae Hornbostel, born February 10, 1964, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 57.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., Friday, at Follis & Sons Chapel. 

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News