Kelly Mae Hornbostel, born February 10, 1964, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 57.
Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., Friday, at Follis & Sons Chapel.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
