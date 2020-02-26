Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ronald and Paul Lashley and sisters Janice Belmar and Wilma Curtis.

In 1988, Doug married Marian Underwood who survives in Fredericktown. Other survivors include son Kevin Lashley of Chesterfield, Missouri; daughter Paula Gallomor of Poplar Bluff; stepson Paul Moyers of Marquand; stepdaughter Janet Cassidy; sister Debbie (James) Gray of Brunot; and four grandchildren.

Doug worked as a receiving Clerk for National Vendors in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting and southern gospel music and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Arnold.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Beulah Church in Brunot. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service at the church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Arrangements will be under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

