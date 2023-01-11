Kenneth E. Inman, 97, of Edwardsville, IL, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. He was born August 11, 1925 in Silver Mines, Missouri, the son of Isaac and Clara Mae (nee Goggin) Inman.

Mr. Inman was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma Inman; brothers Dallas, Oscar and Burnell Inman; and sisters Dorothy Noonan, Frances Prier, Vivian Reagan, Delores Kay Inman and Clara Ruth Inman.

He is survived by his spouse Judith A. (nee Hug) Inman, whom he married July 22, 1989; daughter Amy (Neal) Barnes; grandchildren Amanda and Matthew Barnes; step-daughter and step-son Deborah and Michael (Kimberly) Butts; sisters Alma Rice and Virginia (Blaine) Kauffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kenneth grew up on a farm in Southern Missouri. He was an Army and Air Force veteran having honorably served in two wars, WWII and the Korean War. In WWII, Kenneth served in the communications unit within the 10th Mountain Division in Italy.

Over the years, Kenneth worked as a farmer, aircraft manufacturing supervisor and insurance agent. He was an active member of Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church in St. Louis, the YMCA, and Missouri Farm Bureau. Nothing was more important to him than his family, friends and his faith. Kenneth was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, and officiated by the Rev. Theodore Laesch.

Memorials are suggested to Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church and will be received at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.