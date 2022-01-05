Kenneth Nathan Weekley, 81, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Farmington. He was born September 7, 1940 in Minimium, Missouri, the son of Manuel W. and Frona May (Miller) Weekley.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother Manuel R. Weekley; sister Trula M. Rowley; brother-in-law John Rowley Sr.; and sister-in-law Terry Weekley.

Nathan is survived by his wife Bonnie Jo (Gottman) Weekley whom he married January 16, 1970 in St. Louis County; sons Kenneth L. (Karmin) Weekley of Leslie Arkansas and Samuel L. (Tina) Weekley of Farmington; daughter Susan K. Wright of Desloge, Mo.; brother Harold Weekley of Milton, FL.; grandchildren Ryan (Ashley), Shayne (Lauren) Brennan, Nathan, Aiden, Rebecca, Savannah; and great grandchildren Annabelle, Audrina, Aizley and Rhyett.

Kenneth was a member of Solid Rock Family Church and enjoyed hunting and outdoors.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., January 5, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Darryl Rhodes officiating. Interment will be at Linville-Barrett Cemetery, in Coldwater, Mo.

