Kermit L. Shetley, 94, of Cape Girardeau, died Friday, February 11, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. He was born June 23, 1927 in Marquand, the son of Leonard and Irene (Moser) Shetley.

Kermit was preceded in death by his brother Mike Shetley.

Kermit is survived by his wife Trula (Lee) Shetley, whom he married August 26, 1951; sons Dennis (Kathy) Shetley and David (Barbara) Shetley; grandsons John T. Shetley and Ryan (Joyce) Shetley; and great grandsons James and Maximus.

Kermit served in the Navy during WWII. He worked as a Chevrolet mechanic for several years. After graduating from Electronic Trade School, he worked for Radonics Electronic and then Sears, as an electronic technician, where he retired after 30 years.

After retirement, Kermit was able to devote more time to his love for Bluegrass music. He was a talented musician and played music with his band, The Happy Four.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Brian Lee and Bro. Devon Lee officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

