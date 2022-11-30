Kevin Lynn Combs, 61, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born July 14, 1961, in Missouri, the son Clifford and Anna (Stephens) Combs.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.

He married Lisa Banks July 15, 2011, in Troy, Missouri who survives. Also surviving are stepchildren Jacob Garrett and Julianna Deen; and brother Neil Combs of Georgia.

Kevin was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church. He enjoyed reading and was a history buff.

Graveside services were Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Christian Cemetery with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.