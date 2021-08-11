 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Michael Mullins
0 comments

Kevin Michael Mullins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Kevin Michael Mullins, 37, died Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born April 25, 1984 in Fredericktown, the son of Kevin Wayne Mullins and Jackie Mae Warren.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Nettie Ruth Bradley, Neetie Marie Warren, Ralph Hildon Mullins and William Edward Warren.

Kevin is survived by sons Samuel Wayne Mullins of Park Hills, Missouri and Xander Denny; daughters Alyssa Maria Mullins of Park Hills and Michelle Nicole Mullins of Wisconsin; brother Joshua Wayne Mullins of Fredericktown; sisters Felicia Dawn Feathers of Algona, Iowa, Kiersten Hope Shaffer and Darien Nicole Shaffer, both of Fredericktown.

Kevin attended New Life and the United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News