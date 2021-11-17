Kevin Noby LaPlant, 56, of Fredericktown, died Monday, November 8, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born September 20, 1965, in St. Louis to Oby and Sandra (Neels) LaPlant.

Mr. LaPlant married Missy Vishino March 19, 1983. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his children Amber Goad of Fredericktown and Andrew LaPlant also of Fredericktown; his father Oby LaPlant of Fredericktown; sisters Jenny (Greg) Wurm of St. Louis and Susan LaPlant of Fredericktown; three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his mother, Mr. LaPlant was preceded in death by brothers Ricky and Mark LaPlant.

Kevin was foreman for Geissler Commercial Roofing Company in Belleville, Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, barbecuing, riding his side by side and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Wilson Funeral with Father Braun officiating. Interment was at Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown.

