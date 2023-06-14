Kevin Todd Kimmel, 60, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born September 25, 1962 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the son of Elzie and Carolyn (Allred) Kimmel.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father Elzie Kimmel and brother Michael Kimmel.

Kevin is survived by his wife Stephanie (Haydu) Kimmel whom he married May 22, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada; his mother Carolyn Kimmel; stepchildren Joseph M. Lambert (LeeAnn) and Rachael A. Vangroningen; brother Jerry Kimmel; sister Cindi Thompson; stepgrandchildren Jacob, Rebecca and Jermiah Vangroningen, Kyle Lambert and Evan Lambert.

Kevin enjoyed woodworking.