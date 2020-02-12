Kim Sue Karr-Ballew, 62, of Fredericktown, formerly of Herculaneum, Missouri, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born August 5, 1957 in Festus, Missouri, the daughter of Vernele (nee Donoho) Karr of Herculaneum, and the late Frank Karr.
In addition to her mother Vernele, she is survived by her husband Douglas Ballew of Fredericktown; son Sheldon (Katie) Devanathan of Warsaw, Illinois; daughter Kelley Devanathan of San Francisco, California; step-son Jason Ballew of Fredericktown; step-daughter Jennifer (Wayne) Smith of Covenant, Louisiana; brother Gene (Sue) Karr of Herculaneum; God-mother Mary (the late Sam) Bradford of Keenes, Illinois; grandchildren Carson, Gavin, and Emmerson Devanathan; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Herculaneum and Fredericktown United Methodist Churches. She was also a member of the Quilter’s Guilds in Festus, Arnold, and Fredericktown, where she donated many of her works for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and the Camp Hope military veterans retreat near Farmington. She loved travelling and had been to 37 states in recent years.
Funeral services were Monday February 10, 2020 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Sansom of Herculaneum United Methodist Church. Interment was in Herculaneum Cemetery. Memorials in Kim’s memory are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
