Kimberly Gail (Jackson) Lasiter
Kimberly Gail (Jackson) Lasiter

Kimberly Gail (Jackson) Lasiter, 52, died Friday, July 16, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born May 13, 1969 in Troy, Missouri, the daughter of Tom and Ella Marie (Townsend) Jackson.

Mrs. Lasiter was preceded in death by her parents; step-mom Ruth Reece Jackson; baby son Steve Thomas Pierson and husband Vernie Lasiter.

Survivors include daughter Candace Davis and Fiance James Jenkins; granddaughters Audrey and Cheyenne Davis; special friend and ex-husband Paul Morgan; sisters Rhonda Turnbough and husband Rick of Fredericktown and Terri Cordova and husband Danny of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. 

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Solid Rock Family Church, in Farmington.

