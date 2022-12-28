 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kimberly Kay Stephens

  • 0

Kimberly Kay Stephens, 62, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born September 13, 1960, in Farmington, the daughter of Steve and Pat Hinkle.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents.

Kim is survived by her husband Scott Stephens, whom she married August 13, 1983; daughter Lucy (Randy) Barks; son Lucas Scott Stephens; brother Marvin Steve Hinkle; and grandchildren Addy Stephens, Zoey Stephens, Lelou Barks, Alice Barks, Gabriel Lee Stephens, Robert Michael Stephens, and Wayne Stephens.

Kim was of the General Baptist Faith. She enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts, flowers, gardening, and spending time with family.

A graveside service was held Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News