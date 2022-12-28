Kimberly Kay Stephens, 62, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born September 13, 1960, in Farmington, the daughter of Steve and Pat Hinkle.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents.

Kim is survived by her husband Scott Stephens, whom she married August 13, 1983; daughter Lucy (Randy) Barks; son Lucas Scott Stephens; brother Marvin Steve Hinkle; and grandchildren Addy Stephens, Zoey Stephens, Lelou Barks, Alice Barks, Gabriel Lee Stephens, Robert Michael Stephens, and Wayne Stephens.

Kim was of the General Baptist Faith. She enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts, flowers, gardening, and spending time with family.

A graveside service was held Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.