Kimberly Lee Cunningham
Kimberly Lee Cunningham

Obits

Kimberly Lee Cunningham, 47, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born April 1, 1974 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Wanda Tesreau.

Kim was preceded in death by her father.

Kim is survived by her mother Wanda Tesreau; her husband Kenneth Cunningham whom she married August 6, 1993; son Jakob (Allison) Cunningham; and daughters Morgan (Randy) Cunningham and Kenlee Cunningham.

Kim enjoyed cooking, crafts and genealogy.

A memorial service was held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

