Larry C. Hoover, 76, died Friday, May 21, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born October 2, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Clyde and Mamie (Molen) Hoover.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gary, Rickey and Jerry Hoover.

Larry is survived by his wife Karen (DeSpain) Hoover whom he married November 25, 1966 in Brighton, Missouri; their sons Christopher Hoover and Chad Hoover, both of Fredericktown; sister Carol Hodson of Pleasant Hope, Missouri; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Larry was a member of Calvary Church and a Vietnam Era Veteran. He enjoyed antiques and rusty relics.

A memorial service was held Monday, May 24, 2021, at Calvary Church with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

