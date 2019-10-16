Larry Dale Brunk, 65, died October 4, 2019 at Potosi. He was born on September 29, 1954 at Albany, Georgia, the son of John and Ella Mae Brunk.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his wife Deborah Lou Brunk, whom he married February 14, 2000 at Farmington; sons Joseph Dale Brunk and John Kubler; daughters Janet Brunk, Ashley Eckhoff, and Sarah Starkey; brothers Rob Brunk and Tom Brunk; and grandchildren Robert Flowers, Isabella Flowers, William Flowers, Elena Eckhoff, Adalynne Eckhoff, Anthony Eckhoff, Mae Lou Watson, and Samantha Jane Watson.
Larry attended the Libertyville Christian Church where he was saved. He enjoyed bowling, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, painting, compassion café, cars, antique movies, and hard rock music, gospel and oldies music. Most of all he loved the country he served as a SGT in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era (he was honorably discharged) and he loved his family and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.
