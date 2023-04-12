Larry Dale Graham, 70, died Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born June 11, 1952 in Saco, Missouri, the son of Virgil Clyde and Opal M. (Wray) Graham.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and nephew James Ray Graham.

Larry is survived by his best friend and companion Jennifer Graham; step-son Tyler Huffman (Brandice) of Bonne Terre, Missouri; brother Dennis Graham (Judy); and nieces Erin and Andrea Graham.

Larry was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and mowing hay.

Funeral services were Friday, April 7, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.