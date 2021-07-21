Larry Gene Asher, 79, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born September 11, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Herman Dortha and Allegra C. (Hicks) Asher.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruth Wengler, Hester Carter and Darryl Asher.

Larry is survived by his wife Mary June (Kassabaum) Asher whom he married April 20, 1968; daughters Melissa Asher and Tammy Asher; and siblings Gary Asher, Terry Asher, Barbara (Don) Myers and Sandra Asher.

Larry was U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Masons, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Funeral services were Friday, July 16, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Hugo Walka officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park with full military rights.

