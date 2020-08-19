You are the owner of this article.
Larry James Firebaugh
Larry James Firebaugh

Larry James Firebaugh, 72, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Marquand. He was born February 14, 1948 in Jewett, Missouri the son of Clarence and Caroline (Young) Firebaugh.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Judy Firebaugh; and brothers Alfred Wayne Firebaugh and Fred Firebaugh.

Larry is survived by his children Rick (Pam) Firebaugh of Cabot, Arkansas, Todd (Angela) Firebaugh of Marquand and Lisa (Bradley) Lipp of Ste. Genevieve; brothers Howard Firebaugh, Harvey (Barb) Firebaugh, Gerald (Doris) Firebaugh, Cecil Firebaugh, Herschell (Candy) Firebaugh, and Robert Firebaugh; sisters Anna (Jack) Rehkop, Myra LaChance, and Wilma Reed; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, music (keyboard), Cardinal baseball, NASCAR, and spending time with grand kids.

Funeral services were Friday, August 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was held in Oak Grove Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

