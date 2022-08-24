Larry Michael Korokis, 75, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 7, 1946 in Ironton, Missouri, to Christo James and Dexter Avonelle (Burlingame) Korokis.

Mr. Korokis was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws Walter Howard “Cotton” and Delsie Marie (Genthon) King; his grandparents; and one grandson, Riley Paul Parson.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Lee (King) Korokis; son Michael “Ross” Korokis and wife Kelly; daughter Amy Lynn (Korokis) Parson; grandchildren Miriah Nicole (Korokis) Allgier and husband Rusty of Fredericktown, Jake Tyler Korokis and wife Heather of Sallis, Mississippi, Luke Tanner Korokis and wife Miranda of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Noah Wayne Korokis of Fredericktown; great-granddaughters Caroline Opal and Avonelle Jo Allgier, Adilynn Love and Malory Ann Korokis; and two very special nieces Jill (King) Roberts and Whitney (King) Price.

Larry graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1964 where he played football all four years and was named an All-State football player his senior year. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood where he was put on the Army football team and spent his two years traveling the United States playing with professional football players who had also been drafted. This was the highlight of his life, and if you talked to him for any length of time at all you heard those stories told with pride. We lived at Fort Leonard and our house was the hub for weekend gatherings, BBQ’s and time spent bragging about their games.

Larry and Audrey were married in 1966 and the whole courtship was spent hunting, fishing, spot lighting (yes, spot lighting that was a long time ago) and frog gigging. What a ride this has been. We always kept a record of who caught, got the first, the biggest, and the most. Audrey didn’t always lose.

With one wise crack or sarcastic remark, we would drop to the floor and wrestle like two professionals. I didn’t always lose there either. We loved to aggravate, tease, and pull tricks on each other. I could write a book, a guaranteed best seller. But we wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was fun……it was maddening……but most of all, it was us.

I'll grant you he is rejoicing seeing family and his best friends in the world, Jim Boyd and David Spain.

Heaven will never be the same. Of this I am sure he is teasing someone and probably fishing in “The River of Life.”

Fly High Larry and behave yourself….I will see you soon.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at New Providence Church.