Larry Nickelson, 63, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born March 19, 1957 in Bonne Terre, Missouri the son of Raymond Nickelson and Isabelle Jackson.

Larry was preceded in death by his father; grandparents Clarence and Ethel Cunningham; nephew Garrett Graham; and niece Lynn Nickelson.

Larry married Hope Nickelson on October 2005 at Pendleton Baptist Church. She survives. He is also survived by children Luke (Amy) Nickelson, Ethan (Chelsey) Nickelson, Jessica (Dewayne) Roach, Jeremy (Stella) Hebert, Nadene Cribbs and George (Ashley) Depuy; siblings Kevin Nickelson, Brian (April) Nickelson, Becky (Russ) Whitehill, Keith (Tammy) Nickelson and Cindy (Tom) Walsh; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Larry was a member of Pendleton United Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, motorcycle riding, the Elks and Lions, and bar tending at the Elks.

Funeral service was Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Doe Run Cemetery.

