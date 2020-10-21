Larry Raymond Wisdom, 74, of Fredericktown, died Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born November 30, 1945 in Womack, Missouri, a son of Earl Edgar and Ruth Elizabeth (Nimmo) Wisdom.

Mr. Wisdom married Mary Rebecca “Becki” Cannon July 3, 1993 in Cool Valley, Missouri. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include sons Mark Wisdom and wife Becky of Perryville, Missouri and Rodney Wisdom also of Perryville; daughter Gabrielle Lowry and husband Brannan of Jefferson City, Missouri; brother Danny Wisdom and wife Bonnie of Fredericktown; sisters Donna Pirtle and husband Jim of Fredericktown and Lola McDowell of Perryville; and two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Johnny Wisdom.

Larry worked for Midwest Floor Company in St. Louis. He enjoyed cutting wood, spending time with his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended the Mine La Motte Free Will Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Friday, October 16, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Tim Reed officiating. Interment was at the Twin Oaks Cemetery in Fredericktown.

