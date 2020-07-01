× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Wayne Hahn, 63, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in Farmington. He was born January 28, 1957 in Bonne Terre, a son of Harold Lee and Murriel Roberta (LaBrot) Hahn.

In 2009 Mr. Hahn married Deanna Diane Cook who survives in Fredericktown. Other survivors include brothers Melvin Pickert of Fredericktown and Billy Pickert of Park Hills; sister Nina Pickert of Farmington; stepson Jeffrey Skaggs of Fredericktown and goddaughter Brooklynn Childers of Poplar Bluff; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Rick and Mike Hahn; sister Judy Hahn and stepmother Helen Hahn.

Larry had worked for the City of Marston. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking, playing basketball with the kids and loved animals.

Visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Bro. Robert Hahn officiating. Interment was at the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass, Missouri.

