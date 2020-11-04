 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Woolf Adler
0 comments

Larry Woolf Adler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Larry_wit

Adler

 Alan Kopitsky

Larry Woolf Adler, 81, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was born December 18, 1938 in Frankfort, Indiana, the son of Roslyn (Posy) Woolf Adler and Leon Sidney Adler.

In 1960, in St. Louis, Mr. Adler married Ruthlee Figlure, who grew up in Fredericktown.

Survivors of Mr. Adler include his wife of 60 years, Ruthlee Figlure Adler; children Laurie Kaye Adler (David Asch), Moshe Mark Adler, and Joy Adler Skiest (Jonathan); his devoted sister Janet Roslyn Adler (Philip Buller); his adored granddaughters Nora and Emma; and a long list of other close relatives.

As a young man, Mr. Adler worked in his family’s clothing stores. He graduated from the University of Indiana in 1960.

Mr. Adler began his publishing career in New York City working for magazines and books. In 1974, he moved his family from Tenafly, New Jersey to Bethesda to become Publisher of The Washingtonian magazine. He started The Adler Companies in 1980.

In his retirement years Mr. Adler, operated his classic first edition/rare book business, Prime Editions.

He enjoyed lakes and fishing, old classic movies, puzzles, travel and time with family and friends, trains, the Indy 500, Washington sports teams, card games, slot machines, and sharing laughs.

As per Mr. Adler's wishes, there was no service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News