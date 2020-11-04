Larry Woolf Adler, 81, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was born December 18, 1938 in Frankfort, Indiana, the son of Roslyn (Posy) Woolf Adler and Leon Sidney Adler.

In 1960, in St. Louis, Mr. Adler married Ruthlee Figlure, who grew up in Fredericktown.

Survivors of Mr. Adler include his wife of 60 years, Ruthlee Figlure Adler; children Laurie Kaye Adler (David Asch), Moshe Mark Adler, and Joy Adler Skiest (Jonathan); his devoted sister Janet Roslyn Adler (Philip Buller); his adored granddaughters Nora and Emma; and a long list of other close relatives.

As a young man, Mr. Adler worked in his family’s clothing stores. He graduated from the University of Indiana in 1960.

Mr. Adler began his publishing career in New York City working for magazines and books. In 1974, he moved his family from Tenafly, New Jersey to Bethesda to become Publisher of The Washingtonian magazine. He started The Adler Companies in 1980.

In his retirement years Mr. Adler, operated his classic first edition/rare book business, Prime Editions.