Laurence Nickolas Huff, 86, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born October 25, 1934 in Greenbrier, Missouri, a son of Benjamin Nickolas and Ola Mae Huff.

Mr. Huff married Betty Jean Porter in 1977 in Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, infant son Vernon Huff, and brother Loarn Huff.

He is survived by sons Larry (Melody) Huff of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bob Jordan of Perryville, Missouri and Bill (Pixie) Jordan of Daytona, Florida; daughters Lavern (Paul) Fritz of Aurora, Colorado and Ester Allen of El Cajon, California; brother Carl Huff of Fredericktown; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Laurence retired as Technical Sergeant with the United States Air Force. He enjoyed woodworking and watching westerns.

A memorial service may be planned for a later date.

