Lavada Leona Smith, 99, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born January 25, 1921, in Fredericktown, the daughter William Augustus and Nellie (Killian) Shaw.

In addition to her parents, Lavada was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Smith whom she married July 18, 1942, in Cape Girardeau; her son, Mark Smith; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith; her daughter, Tonya Tucker; her son-in-law, Jimmie Tucker; and siblings, Edith Killian, Clifford Shaw, Levila Shaw, Lavena Shaw, Geraldine Illie, and Jerry Shaw.

Lavada is survived by daughter, Sharon (Jim) Guinn of Fredericktown; sisters, Alma Mares of Granite City, Illinois, and Anita (Windy) Henson; grandchildren Jamie (Doug) Stevens, Kris (Jenn) Tucker, Kurt (Faith) Tucker, Kylie (Aaron) Copeland, Aaron Smith, and Nathan Smith; great-grandchildren, A.J. (Angie) Stevens, Alyson Tucker, Jayden Tucker, Hallye Tucker, Gaige Copeland, Gradi Copeland, and Taylor Smith.

Lavada was a member of the First Assembly of God of Farmington. She enjoyed cooking and loved to fish. She also loved her grandchildren and Church.

Funeral service Friday, January 31, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Jason Henson officiating. Interment was held in Little Vine Cemetery.

