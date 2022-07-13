LaVerne Bloom, 84, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born February 7, 1938 in Millcreek, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence Andrew and Maxine Wanda (Sellards) Johnson.

Laverne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Bloom whom she married March 16, 1957 at Hernando, Mississippi; and siblings Glenn “Speed” Johnson, Etta Shetley and Carroll Ray “Red” Johnson.

LaVerne is survived by her son Ray Bloom and grandchildren, Dustin Bloom, Caleb Bloom and Allison Bloom.

LaVerne attended Ebenezer Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping with her sister Etta, family and grand kids

Funeral services were Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.