 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lavon “Bud” McClellan

  • 0
Obits

Lavon “Bud” McClellan, 83, died Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born October 7, 1938 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the son of Lavon and Mary McClellan.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; Mary Billeaud, Marjorie Reardon, and Edith (Bob) Baylor.

Bud is survived by son Anthony (Brandy) Hovis; sister Paula (Don) Gibson; and grandchildren Alana Hovis, Sabrina Whited, Montana Hovis, August Hovis, and Dannielle Hovis.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News