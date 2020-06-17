You are the owner of this article.
Lee Gale Royer, 79, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 19, 1940 in Silvermines, Missouri, son of Harmon Howard Royer and Audrey Jewel (Means) Royer.

Mr. Royer married Geneva Elders September 9, 1961 in White Springs, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles and Paul Dean Royer; brothers-in-law George Starkey, Gene Lewis, Gary Elders, Eddie Elders and Ed Turnbeaugh.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Geneva Royer of Fredericktown; children Jeffrey Lee Royer of Fredericktown, Robin Lynette (Bill) Spencer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jared Wayne (Terri) Royer of Columbia, Missouri; brothers Howard (Norma) Royer, Roy (Joyce) Royer, Louis (Barbara) Royer, Shirley (Gracie) Royer, all of Fredericktown; sister Linda Starkey of Fredericktown; grandchildren Dustin (Carrie) Royer, Sydney (Brylan) Moore, Aubrey Royer, Isaac Spencer, Aaron Spencer, Asa Spencer, Abigail Royer, Alexander Royer, Andrew Royer, Addison Royer, and Brendan Royer; and great-grandchildren Lane Austin and Willow Ann.

Lee Gale was a United States Army veteran with the rank of Specialist E5, and he was in the National Guard. After serving his country, he was a self-employed farmer and a farm manager at Crown Farms in Coffman, Missouri.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastors Tommy Fults, Randy Sawyer, and Greg Swan officiating.

Interment with full military honors was at Royer Cemetery near Silvermines. All arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home of Fredericktown.

