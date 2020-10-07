Lela Maebelle Wells, 93, of Fredericktown, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born November 18, 1926 in Jewett, Missouri, a daughter of George and Virginia Lewis.

Lela married Elmo Wells who preceded her in death in June 2004. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded by eight brothers and four sisters.

Those surviving include daughter Rose Tibbs of Fredericktown; son Leonard Wells and wife Ruth of Clubb, Missouri; sister Nancy Crowell of Fredericktown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren.

Lela was a nurse’s aide for the Doctors Hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri for 30 years. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

