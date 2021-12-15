Lela Marie Reed, 99, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born January 3, 1922, in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to John Earl Reed. He preceded her in death in 1981.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by daughters Glenda, Mary and Faye; brothers Earl, Louis, Lyman, Lowell and Howard; and sisters Lora and Dorothy.

Survivors include daughters Janice Gibson and husband Kelvin of Fredericktown and Lela “Pat” Gilmore and husband Ray of Arcadia, Missouri; sons Robert Cummings of Boise, Idaho, Donald Cummings of St. Louis, and Curtis Reed and wife Beverly of Arcadia; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Lela worked at Brown Shoe in Fredericktown for many years. She enjoyed quilting and playing word search. She loved her family dearly, but the great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren were very special to her. She loved playing with them and singing to them.

Services were Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Crocker officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

