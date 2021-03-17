Leroy "Butch" Braswell, 93, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born November 10, 1927, the son of William Lee Braswell and Ruth (Stephens) Braswell Moore.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and step-father Alfred Moore.

Butch married Doris "Dee" Banes September 15, 1950 at the Fredericktown Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife Dee Braswell; daughters Georgiann (Bruce) Graham and Belinda Lea "Bimbi" Lopez, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Paul (Jessica) Graham and Jon (Jennie) Shell; and four great grandchildren.

Butch was a member of the Fredericktown Christian Church and an Elder at the church. He was a World War II Navy Veteran. Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting and the St. Louis Cardinals. Butch was a Mason, and he was active with the Boy Scouts, and Fredericktown Fire Department. He taught CPR at Mineral Area College and knot tying to the firemen and boy scouts.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating. Interment will be at the Christian Cemetery.

