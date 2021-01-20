Lewis Dwight Murr, Jr., 71, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center. He was born February 20, 1949 in Houston, Missouri to Lewis Murr, Sr., and Dorothy (Williams) Murr.

Mr. Murr was preceded in death by his father; his first wife, Carolyn Murr; sister Loretta; and grandchildren Macie, Emily, and Dylan Sawyer.

Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Murr of the home in Fredericktown; his mother; son Vincent Murr of Colorado; daughter Connie Moore of Union, Missouri; brothers, Darcy Murr, and Gary Murr; sister Janet Wilson; grandchildren Joshua Sawyer, Daniel O’Donnell, Rinoa Murr, and Ameryn Murr; stepsons David Boyd, Tim Boyd, and Joseph Boyd; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Murr married Carolyn Vincent, and two children were born, Connie and Vincent. He married Charlotte Boyd June 18, 2011, and they enjoyed 10 wonderful years.

Lewis retired from appliance repair and delivery service. In his early years, he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing gospel hymns. He was a huge fan of the Golden Girls and would always tell Charlotte she was his Golden Girl. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Graveside Services were Monday January 18, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Todd Richardson officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston. Pallbearers were David Boyd, Timothy Boyd, Joshua Murr and Daniel O’Donnell.

