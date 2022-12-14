Lillian Palistine Wade, 88, of Fredericktown, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Ozark Manor Assisted Living in Fredericktown. She was born August 15, 1934, in Sikeston, Missouri to Robert Wayne and Dorothy May (Surver) Adkison.

She was united in marriage to Edward Ray Wade Sr. He preceded her in death in 2010.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by children an infant baby boy, Edward Wade Jr. and Dan Wade; and sisters Virginia Shearrer, Ann Pinter, Susie Whitehead and Betty Conrad.

Mrs. Wade is survived by her children Paul (Lisa) Wade of McMinnville, Tennessee, Edna (Daniel) Sue of Arnold, Missouri and Keith (Shannon) Wade of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sisters Mary Burch of St. Peters, Missouri and Linda (Bob) Rodden of Lebanon, Missouri; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Lillian was a nurse’s aide at the hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She enjoyed reading, talking, shopping, decorating for Christmas and working with the church where she was a member at the Living Word Church in Kemp, Texas; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Solid Rock Family Church at 126 Holly Tree Lane, Farmington.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., also on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the church with Pastor Arcie Brown officiating.