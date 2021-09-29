Linda Carol Ferdina, 60, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born September 3, 1960 in Chicago, the daughter of Ronald Ferdina and Lois Thorsen.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, ex-husband Ronald Rhodes and niece Kayla Kit.

She is survived by her fiance Mike Foster; sons Ryan and Kyle Rhodes; brothers Michael and Jeff; and sisters Juli, Karen, Donna, Diana, Leslie and Christina. Linda was an aunt and a grand-aunt to many nephews and nieces.

Linda loved the singing of Barbra Streisand, admired Princess Diana, loved being around her family and friends and serving her community as a care provider. She will always be our "Tough cookie" and "Happy camper"

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

