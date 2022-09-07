 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Diane Stidham

  • 0
Obits

Linda Stidham, 69, died Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born October 29, 1952 in Alabama, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Blair.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Fred Stidham, whom she married April 20, 1987 in Fredericktown; brother Larry;  sister Gail; and granddaughter Melony.

Linda is survived by sons Scotty Kemp, Adam Kemp, and Fred Stidham Jr.; daughters Teresa Massa, Tammy Hulsey, and Tanya McCarty; brother Tony; sister Joyce; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and countless others who called her grandma.

Linda enjoyed crocheting, word search and crossword puzzles, cheesy scary movies, and spending time with her grand kids.

Funeral service was Friday, September 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News