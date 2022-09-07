Linda Diane Stidham

Linda Stidham, 69, died Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born October 29, 1952 in Alabama, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Blair.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Fred Stidham, whom she married April 20, 1987 in Fredericktown; brother Larry; sister Gail; and granddaughter Melony.

Linda is survived by sons Scotty Kemp, Adam Kemp, and Fred Stidham Jr.; daughters Teresa Massa, Tammy Hulsey, and Tanya McCarty; brother Tony; sister Joyce; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and countless others who called her grandma.

Linda enjoyed crocheting, word search and crossword puzzles, cheesy scary movies, and spending time with her grand kids.

Funeral service was Friday, September 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.