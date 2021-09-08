Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sally Mae (Shoemaker) Pickert.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill Pickert and Donald Pickert, and son Travis Lewis.

Linda is survived by her husband Lewis Link whom she married June 26, 2010 at her residence; son David R. Lewis Jr. and wife Cherie Lewis of Newbern, TN.; daughter-in-law Mandy Lewis of Fredericktown; brother David Pickert of Fredericktown; sister Judy Lewis and husband Joe Parmer of Fredericktown; grandchildren Jessalyn (Kyle) Stevens, Jacob Lewis, Jacob (Katie) Guinn, Whitleigh (Eli) Whitener and Emma Lewis; great grandchildren Gavin Stevens, Kalvin Stevens, Landon Guinn, Rylen Guinn, Josie Guinn, Toby Collier, Maggie Lewis, Emma Lewis, Grace Lewis and Cole Lewis; nephews Joe Lewis and Donnie Pickert; nieces Lisa (Darren) Ellis and Kimberly Lewis.