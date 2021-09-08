 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Ellene Link
0 comments

Linda Ellene Link

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sally Mae (Shoemaker) Pickert.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill Pickert and Donald Pickert, and son Travis Lewis.

Linda is survived by her husband Lewis Link whom she married June 26, 2010 at her residence; son David R. Lewis Jr. and wife Cherie Lewis of Newbern, TN.; daughter-in-law Mandy Lewis of Fredericktown; brother David Pickert of Fredericktown; sister Judy Lewis and husband Joe Parmer of Fredericktown; grandchildren Jessalyn (Kyle) Stevens, Jacob Lewis, Jacob (Katie) Guinn, Whitleigh (Eli) Whitener and Emma Lewis; great grandchildren Gavin Stevens, Kalvin Stevens, Landon Guinn, Rylen Guinn, Josie Guinn, Toby Collier, Maggie Lewis, Emma Lewis, Grace Lewis and Cole Lewis; nephews Joe Lewis and Donnie Pickert; nieces Lisa (Darren) Ellis and Kimberly Lewis.

A memorial service was held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Gene Rauls officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News