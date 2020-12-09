 Skip to main content
Linda Kay Griffon
Linda Kay Griffon

Linda Kay Griffon, 72, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born May 10, 1948, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Wendell and Kathleen Tinnin.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dean Tinnin and Max Tinnin and son Michael Griffon.

Linda is survived by grandson Brandon Griffon and sister Carol Thompson.

