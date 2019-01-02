Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits
Linda Kay Heimbaugh, 69, died December 18, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born April 15, 1949 at Fredericktown the daughter of Homer Truman and Betty Jean (Graham) Griffon.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Benjamin Richard Heimbaugh; brother Jerry Griffon, sister Janice Darlene McKay and great niece Savannah Nethery-Hill.

Linda is survived nephews Chris Nethery and wife Michelle of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Billy McKay and wife Alyssa of Staunton, Illinois and their child Serenity; niece Angela Heigert of Sorento, Illinois; brother Darrell Griffon of Apple Valley, California; great nieces Emily Nethery of Mt. Vernon, Taeliegh Deleplank of Mt. Vernon, Leikland Nethery Mt. Vernon, Jamie Rucker and Jake of Staunton, and Camryn and Carter.

Funeral Service was Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

Celebrate
the life of: Linda Kay Heimbaugh
