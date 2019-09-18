Linda Lee (Wilson) Lerche, 71, died September 10, 2019 at her home outside Fredericktown. She was born July 14, 1948 to Joseph and Rosie (Settle) Wilson at Buckhorn.
Linda married Freddy Lerche on May 16, 1970 at Big Creek Baptist Church in Marquand.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gene (Helen) Wilson and Charles Wilson; sister Mary Lou Craig; sister-in-law Mildred Rogers; brother-in-law Bob and Darlene Lerche; two infant sisters and one infant brother.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda is survived by her husband Freddy Lerche of Fredericktown; daughter Melinda (Dale) Griffin and grandson Wyatt Griffin of Bonne Terre; sisters Sue (Bob) Pogue, Brenda (Harold) Myers, both of Fredericktown and Delores (Ronald) Weekly of Marquand; brother and sister-in-law Otto and Grace Lerche of Farmington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends and neighbors.
Linda was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church and truly served the Lord with gladness, always volunteering her time and energy to help her family, friends, and neighbors. Linda was a farmer’s wife and could always drop what she doing to help Freddy on the farm but her pleasure was her garden in the spring/summer and sharing her bounty with others along with quilting during the fall/winter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our loss is heaven’s gain, until we meet again.
Funeral services were Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes and Pastor Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Gideon's Bibles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.