Obits

Linda Lee (Wilson) Lerche, 71, died September 10, 2019 at her home outside Fredericktown. She was born July 14, 1948 to Joseph and Rosie (Settle) Wilson at Buckhorn.

Linda married Freddy Lerche on May 16, 1970 at Big Creek Baptist Church in Marquand.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gene (Helen) Wilson and Charles Wilson; sister Mary Lou Craig; sister-in-law Mildred Rogers; brother-in-law Bob and Darlene Lerche; two infant sisters and one infant brother.

Linda is survived by her husband Freddy Lerche of Fredericktown; daughter Melinda (Dale) Griffin and grandson Wyatt Griffin of Bonne Terre; sisters Sue (Bob) Pogue, Brenda (Harold) Myers, both of Fredericktown and Delores (Ronald) Weekly of Marquand; brother and sister-in-law Otto and Grace Lerche of Farmington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends and neighbors.

Linda was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church and truly served the Lord with gladness, always volunteering her time and energy to help her family, friends, and neighbors. Linda was a farmer’s wife and could always drop what she doing to help Freddy on the farm but her pleasure was her garden in the spring/summer and sharing her bounty with others along with quilting during the fall/winter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our loss is heaven’s gain, until we meet again.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes and Pastor Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Gideon's Bibles.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

