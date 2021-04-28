Linda Lou Cox King, 79, died Monday, April 19, 2021, in Farmington. She was born March 12, 1942, the daughter of Raymond C. and Deallie (Malone) Cox.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Peter King whom she married November 14, 1959 in Iron County; grandchildren Brock McCarver, Ashley Leible and Dustin Merchant; sisters Marie Jewell Cox and Betty Jane Young; and brother Charlie Cox.

Linda is survived by her son Michael (Cory) King of Antonia, Missouri; daughters Linda Lou (Jim) Leible of Warrenton, Missouri and Deborah (Rich) McCarver of Fredericktown; brothers Howard (Dub) Cox and Raymond Cox Jr.; sisters Shirley Westerman and Barbara Baker; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Linda loved the slots, crocheting and coffee.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Seth Miller officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

