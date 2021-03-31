Linda Mae Meyer

Linda Mae "Grandma Linda” Meyer, 72, of Ellington, Missouri died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home in Ellington. She was born November 5, 1948 in Redford, Missouri, a daughter of John Henry and Tene Lore “Toots” (Pogue) Amsden.

Linda married Michael Lee Meyer June 6, 1970 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1986. Also preceding Mrs. Meyer were her parents; daughter Patricia Ann Meyer; son Mark Meyer; grandson Damion Patrick Dane; brothers Obia, Robert and Eugene Amsden; and sisters Ruth “Sis” Epley and Helen Rudolph.

Those surviving include sons Samuel Amsden of Centerville, Missouri and Michael Meyer of Columbia, Missouri; daughter Michelle (Jason) Dane of Ellington; brothers Herbert (Michelle) Amsden of Centerville, Coy Amsden of Bunker, Missouri, Wesley (Judy) Amsden of Centerville and Darrel Amsden of Cuba, Missouri; sisters Georgianna Amsden of Centerville, Brenda Little and companion, Joe Goleaner of St. Louis, Wanda (Jerry) Landrum of Festus, Missouri, Wilma Rudolph of Centerville and Lela (Billy) Mallard of Paragould, Arkansas; grandchildren Bethar (Chad) Martin of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mikka (Steven) Vinson of Ellington, Lore Dane of Ellington, Justin Dane of Versailles, Missouri, Charlie Dane of Ellington and Michael Meyer of St. Louis; great granddaughter Adrianne Martin of Poplar Bluff.