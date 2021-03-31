Linda Mae Meyer

Linda Mae "Grandma Linda” Meyer, 72, of Ellington, Missouri died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home in Ellington. She was born November 5, 1948 in Redford, Missouri, a daughter of John Henry and Tene Lore “Toots” (Pogue) Amsden.
Linda married Michael Lee Meyer June 6, 1970 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1986. Also preceding Mrs. Meyer were her parents; daughter Patricia Ann Meyer; son Mark Meyer; grandson Damion Patrick Dane; brothers Obia, Robert and Eugene Amsden; and sisters Ruth “Sis” Epley and Helen Rudolph.
Those surviving include sons Samuel Amsden of Centerville, Missouri and Michael Meyer of Columbia, Missouri; daughter Michelle (Jason) Dane of Ellington; brothers Herbert (Michelle) Amsden of Centerville, Coy Amsden of Bunker, Missouri, Wesley (Judy) Amsden of Centerville and Darrel Amsden of Cuba, Missouri; sisters Georgianna Amsden of Centerville, Brenda Little and companion, Joe Goleaner of St. Louis, Wanda (Jerry) Landrum of Festus, Missouri, Wilma Rudolph of Centerville and Lela (Billy) Mallard of Paragould, Arkansas; grandchildren Bethar (Chad) Martin of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mikka (Steven) Vinson of Ellington, Lore Dane of Ellington, Justin Dane of Versailles, Missouri, Charlie Dane of Ellington and Michael Meyer of St. Louis; great granddaughter Adrianne Martin of Poplar Bluff.
Linda was a cook at Brent Tinnin Care Center in Ellington until medical conditions forced her into early retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and raising her family. She also raised two of her granddaughters, Bethar and Mikka as her own children.
Funeral services were Friday, March 26, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Doug Massie officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the Price Cemetery in Redford, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.