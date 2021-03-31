 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Mae Meyer
0 comments

Linda Mae Meyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Linda Mae "Grandma Linda” Meyer, 72, of Ellington, Missouri died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home in Ellington. She was born November 5, 1948 in Redford, Missouri, a daughter of John Henry and Tene Lore “Toots” (Pogue) Amsden.

Linda married Michael Lee Meyer June 6, 1970 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1986. Also preceding Mrs. Meyer were her parents; daughter Patricia Ann Meyer; son Mark Meyer; grandson Damion Patrick Dane; brothers Obia, Robert and Eugene Amsden; and sisters Ruth “Sis” Epley and Helen Rudolph.

Those surviving include sons Samuel Amsden of Centerville, Missouri and Michael Meyer of Columbia, Missouri; daughter Michelle (Jason) Dane of Ellington; brothers Herbert (Michelle) Amsden of Centerville, Coy Amsden of Bunker, Missouri, Wesley (Judy) Amsden of Centerville and Darrel Amsden of Cuba, Missouri; sisters Georgianna Amsden of Centerville, Brenda Little and companion, Joe Goleaner of St. Louis, Wanda (Jerry) Landrum of Festus, Missouri, Wilma Rudolph of Centerville and Lela (Billy) Mallard of Paragould, Arkansas; grandchildren Bethar (Chad) Martin of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mikka (Steven) Vinson of Ellington, Lore Dane of Ellington, Justin Dane of Versailles, Missouri, Charlie Dane of Ellington and Michael Meyer of St. Louis; great granddaughter Adrianne Martin of Poplar Bluff.

Linda was a cook at Brent Tinnin Care Center in Ellington until medical conditions forced her into early retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and raising her family. She also raised two of her granddaughters, Bethar and Mikka as her own children.

Funeral services were Friday, March 26, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Doug Massie officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the Price Cemetery in Redford, Missouri.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News