Linda Mae Tripp
Obits

Linda Mae Tripp, 72, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Wichita Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wichita, Kansas. She was born October 17, 1948, at her parents home in Buckhorn, Missouri, the daughter of Elijah P. Tripp and Mae O. (Johnson) Tripp.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda is survived by her sister, Marilyn Boehning, and brother-in-law, Craig Boehning along with many cousins and friends. She will be missed by many including those who took care of her at the facility over the years.

Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Dystrophy at an early age. However, that did not keep her from pursuing her dream to become a nurse. She graduated from Marquand-Zion High School in May 1966 and began working at Madison Memorial Hospital as a dietary aide in July 1966. While working, she entered the Licensed Practical Nursing Program in 1967 and received her LPN cap and pin in March 1968.

After passing her state boards, Linda began working at the Farmington Community Hospital on 1969 and continued pursuing her registered nurse degree. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing at Mineral Area College and passed the State Board of Nursing in 1972.

After becoming at RN, Linda moved to St. Louis in February 1972 and worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the Neonatal ICU. In 1974, she moved back to Fredericktown and again worked at Madison Memorial Hospital until 1976 when she retired due to her ongoing disability. After her retirement, she became involved in selling items on eBay and working on Ancestry to document her family's history.

She moved to Wichita, Kansas in 2009 into a skilled nursing facility to be able to spend more time with her sister. She continued to add pictures and information to Ancestry and found out some fun things about the family in the past.

Her internment will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at the Graham Farquhar Cemetery in Madison County. Family and friends are encouraged to join family and friends at the grave site to say farewells to her. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life at Homan’s Hall in Marquand. All are welcome to share memories to honor her life.

Memorial contributions are welcome and should be sent to Safe Harbor Hospice, 101 Kingsbury Blvd., Fredericktown, MO 63645.

follisandsonsfh.com

