Linda Mae Tripp, 72, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Wichita Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wichita, Kansas. She was born October 17, 1948, at her parents home in Buckhorn, Missouri, the daughter of Elijah P. Tripp and Mae O. (Johnson) Tripp.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda is survived by her sister, Marilyn Boehning, and brother-in-law, Craig Boehning along with many cousins and friends. She will be missed by many including those who took care of her at the facility over the years.
Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Dystrophy at an early age. However, that did not keep her from pursuing her dream to become a nurse. She graduated from Marquand-Zion High School in May 1966 and began working at Madison Memorial Hospital as a dietary aide in July 1966. While working, she entered the Licensed Practical Nursing Program in 1967 and received her LPN cap and pin in March 1968.
After passing her state boards, Linda began working at the Farmington Community Hospital on 1969 and continued pursuing her registered nurse degree. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing at Mineral Area College and passed the State Board of Nursing in 1972.
After becoming at RN, Linda moved to St. Louis in February 1972 and worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the Neonatal ICU. In 1974, she moved back to Fredericktown and again worked at Madison Memorial Hospital until 1976 when she retired due to her ongoing disability. After her retirement, she became involved in selling items on eBay and working on Ancestry to document her family's history.
She moved to Wichita, Kansas in 2009 into a skilled nursing facility to be able to spend more time with her sister. She continued to add pictures and information to Ancestry and found out some fun things about the family in the past.
Her internment will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at the Graham Farquhar Cemetery in Madison County. Family and friends are encouraged to join family and friends at the grave site to say farewells to her. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life at Homan’s Hall in Marquand. All are welcome to share memories to honor her life.
Memorial contributions are welcome and should be sent to Safe Harbor Hospice, 101 Kingsbury Blvd., Fredericktown, MO 63645.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.