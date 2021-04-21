Linda Mae Tripp, 72, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Wichita Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wichita, Kansas. She was born October 17, 1948, at her parents home in Buckhorn, Missouri, the daughter of Elijah P. Tripp and Mae O. (Johnson) Tripp.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda is survived by her sister, Marilyn Boehning, and brother-in-law, Craig Boehning along with many cousins and friends. She will be missed by many including those who took care of her at the facility over the years.

Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Dystrophy at an early age. However, that did not keep her from pursuing her dream to become a nurse. She graduated from Marquand-Zion High School in May 1966 and began working at Madison Memorial Hospital as a dietary aide in July 1966. While working, she entered the Licensed Practical Nursing Program in 1967 and received her LPN cap and pin in March 1968.

After passing her state boards, Linda began working at the Farmington Community Hospital on 1969 and continued pursuing her registered nurse degree. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing at Mineral Area College and passed the State Board of Nursing in 1972.