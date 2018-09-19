Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Linda Parson, 68 of Fredericktown, died Sunday September 16, 2018 at her home. She was born January 30, 1950 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Earl B. and Marie Lela (Collier) Allen.

Linda married Leonard Edgar Parson August 26, 1964 in Fredericktown

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her husband; two sons and daughters in law, Chris Parson and wife Kari of Fredericktown and Brain Parson and wife Melissa also of Fredericktown; three brothers, Edgar Allen and wife JoAnn of Farmington, Glen Allen of Fredericktown and Rodger Allen and wife Pam of Caledonia; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Linda had worked for Angelica Uniform in Marquand for 23 years as a seamstress. She enjoyed electronic games, gardening and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held Thursday September 20, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. also at Wilson Funeral Home.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

