Linda Parson, 68 of Fredericktown, died Sunday September 16, 2018 at her home. She was born January 30, 1950 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Earl B. and Marie Lela (Collier) Allen.
Linda married Leonard Edgar Parson August 26, 1964 in Fredericktown
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband; two sons and daughters in law, Chris Parson and wife Kari of Fredericktown and Brain Parson and wife Melissa also of Fredericktown; three brothers, Edgar Allen and wife JoAnn of Farmington, Glen Allen of Fredericktown and Rodger Allen and wife Pam of Caledonia; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Linda had worked for Angelica Uniform in Marquand for 23 years as a seamstress. She enjoyed electronic games, gardening and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 20, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. also at Wilson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.