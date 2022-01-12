Lindell Theodore “Ted” Brewington, 73, died January 6, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born October 24, 1948 in Fredericktown, the son of William Percy and Wilma Jean (Dowd) Brewington.
Ted was preceded in death by his father and brother Michael Brewington.
Ted is survived by his mother Wilma Jean Brewington; his wife Patricia Ann “Trish” (Horton) Brewington whom he married November 16, 1968 in Fredericktown; son Jason Brewington and daughter Leslie Sallee; brother Roger Brewington; sisters Linda Francis, Melissa Sims and Becky Mooney; and grandchildren Benjamin Brewington and Alexis Easter.
Ted loved genealogy and visiting cemeteries.
Funeral services were Monday, January 10, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.