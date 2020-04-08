Lindell Tracy Maurer
0 comments

Lindell Tracy Maurer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Lindell Tracy Maurer , 47, died March 31, 2020 in Farmington. He was born July 18, 1972 in Farmington, the son of Edwin and Ruth Ann (Ramsey) Maurer.

Lindell was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father Edwin Maurer; brother Russell Maurer; sister Patricia (Darryl) Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; childhood friend Bill Hahn and special friend Christie Barnes.

Lindell worked at Farmington Correctional Facility for many years. He was a volunteer fireman for Doe Run Fire Department for many years and later became fire chief.

Funeral services were Friday, April 3, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lindell Maurer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News