× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Litha ‘Loretta’ Brown, 81, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born June 12, 1939 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Andrew Martin and Elizabeth Ida (Wray) Brown.

In 1955, Loretta married Earl Moses Thomas. He preceded her in death in 2000. In 2003, she married Billy Lee Brown. He died in 2015. She later married George Johnson who died in 2019. Loretta's parents; brother Wilburn Young and sister Trula Huffman also preceded her in death.

Survivors include son Martin Thomas of Marquand; daughters Patsy Gilbo of Fredericktown, Beth Menke and husband Clinton of O’Fallon, Missouri and Kristie Crook and husband Michael of St. John, Missouri; sisters Lucille LaPlant of Fredericktown, Louise Miller of Doe Run, Missouri and Diane Kruell of Farmington; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

Loretta owned and operated her beauty shop in Fredericktown. She was an alderman for the City of Fredericktown for two terms (four years) and she enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping and singing in church where she was a member of the Fredericktown Cowboy Church.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 also at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment will be in the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.